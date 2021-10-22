Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.68% of Republic Bancorp worth $44,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth $226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $30,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

RBCAA stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

