Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.95% of Republic Bancorp worth $37,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after purchasing an additional 47,853 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 44.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBCAA opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.