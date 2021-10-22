Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 22nd (CAPC, HSX, IBE, JET, REL, RIO, SAP, SHB, SMRT, STJ)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 22nd:

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.03). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,001 ($13.08) to GBX 1,009 ($13.18). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €11.30 ($13.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 8,930 ($116.67) to GBX 8,910 ($116.41). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €141.00 ($165.88) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 545 ($7.12). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.83). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €13.70 ($16.12) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

