Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 22nd (CCI, DHR, DT, GPC, HRI, ICUI, ITRG, JAMF, LSTR, OSBC)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 22nd:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $224.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $315.00 to $345.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $130.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $302.00 to $280.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $59.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $175.00 to $180.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $570.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $965.00 to $935.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $216.00 to $241.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $230.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $88.00 to $95.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

