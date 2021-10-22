Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 22nd (CCI, DHR, DT, GPC, HRI, ICUI, ITRG, JAMF, LSTR, OSBC)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 22nd:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $224.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $315.00 to $345.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $130.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $302.00 to $280.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $59.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $175.00 to $180.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $570.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $965.00 to $935.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $216.00 to $241.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $230.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $88.00 to $95.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

