Research Analysts Set Expectations for Halliburton’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

NYSE:HAL opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.45 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $26.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

