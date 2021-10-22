Research Analysts Set Expectations for National Bank Holdings Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for National Bank in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NBHC. Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

National Bank stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.04. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Bank by 32.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the second quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Bank by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.