Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 22nd (AGI, CESDF, CORT, CVX, GPAGF, HKXCY, JNJ, MAN, MOS, PD)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 22nd:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a hold rating. They currently have C$12.00 price target on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$2.80 target price on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corcept’s lead drug, Korlym, approved for treating Cushing’s syndrome, has been a consistent revenue driver since its approval. Revenues from sale of the drug are solely used to fund the company’s operations. Its most advanced candidate, relacorilant, is currently under evaluation in a phase III study for Cushing's syndrome. Successful development of its pipeline candidates will further drive the company’s growth, leading to a sales surge. However, Corcept is dependent on Korlym alone for growth, which remains a woe. A decline in Korlym sales will thus impede the company’s growth prospects. The COVID-19 pandemic also negatively impacted Korlym sales, which does not bode well for the company. Estimates looks stable ahead of Q3 results. Corcept has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX). They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $172.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “J&J beat Q3 estimates for earnings while missing the same for sales. Its Pharma unit is performing at above-market levels, supported by successful label expansion of blockbuster drugs, Imbruvica, Darzalex and Stelara. Its Medical Devices segment is demonstrating a recovery after its sales were hurt in the early stages of the pandemic. Sales in Consumer unit are improving. J&J is making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. Several pivotal data readouts are expected in 2021/2022. However, headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure continue. Though J&J has taken meaningful steps to resolve its talc and opioid litigation, they continue to remain an overhang on the stock. J&J’s shares have underperformed the industry this year so far.”

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ManpowerGroup's shares have increased in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company's Managed Service Provider (MSP) business is resilient to the coronavirus crisis and witnessed growth in 2020. Notably, RPO and MSP have been the highest margin businesses. Buyouts boost ManpowerGroup's diverse portfolio and support its top-line growth. The company has been consistently rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks. However, challenging market environment in Europe continues to weigh on ManpowerGroup's top line. Rising expenses due to investments in digital and restructuring activities is weighing on the company's bottom line. Staffing margin pressure is also likely to weigh on ManpowerGroup's Southern Europe segment.”

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the third quarter have been going down over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America has been strong in 2020, and the momentum is likely to continue through this year. Strong grower economics are driving fertilizer demand globally. The Vale Fertilizantes buyout is also expected to deliver significant synergies. Mosaic is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives. Its efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. Also, it has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Mosaic faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China and India and operational issues in the Fertilizantes unit. Further, the company faces headwind from higher raw material costs due to tight supply. “

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$66.00 price target on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves, as well as drilling opportunities to create long-term value for its shareholders. Given the company’s increasing focus on crude oil, specifically in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford areas, we believe that it will be able to boost oil-weighted activity in the coming days. Furthermore, the encouraging results from its Austin Chalk assets are major positive. The upstream firm expects overall production for 2021 to go beyond the 2020 level, which will boost earnings in the coming quarters. The increased oil and gas prices have created a favorable scenario for the company, which is helping it to improve its financial situation. Consequently, SM Energy is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $225.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Snap-on have outpaced the industry year to date, owing to a robust surprise trend that continued in third-quarter 2021. This marked the company’s fifth straight earnings beat and the sixth consecutive sales surprise. Both earnings and sales grew year over year on robust sales across all segments. The company also noted that it progressed well beyond the pre-pandemic level of 2019 for the fifth successive time. Snap-on remains on track with its Value Creation model and other cost-reduction plans. Its RCI program, designed to enhance organizational effectiveness and minimize costs, bodes well. Higher sales volume and gains from RCI initiatives led to margin expansion, which aided the bottom line. However, it continues to witness the potential threats of new COVID-19 variants and supply-chain issues. Rising costs also remain concerning.”

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

