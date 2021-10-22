Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Altice USA (ATUS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) in the last few weeks:

10/19/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $47.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/12/2021 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

10/12/2021 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

10/11/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/30/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/30/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $28.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altice is focused on driving its 1-gig and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployments for long-term sustainable growth. Driven by broadband strength and new customer additions, it is confident of delivering revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in 2021. The Morris Broadband buyout has extended Altice’s footprint in North Carolina. With greater market penetration, it has covered nearly 1.1 million households with FTTH technology by the end of the second quarter. The corporate rebranding exercise is likely to better resonate its objectives and offer seamless connectivity to all users. However, high programming costs hurt its operating margin. As consumers tend to select a cheaper alternative source of service due to economic constraints, Altice’s growth potential is likely to be hampered. Stiff competition from major players is another headwind.”

9/27/2021 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

9/27/2021 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/24/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Altice USA is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,536,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,599. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

