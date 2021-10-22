Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.40

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.42. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 21,905 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 67.20% and a negative net margin of 296.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Research Frontiers by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Research Frontiers by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the second quarter worth approximately $794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 142.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 28,325 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

