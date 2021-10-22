ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE RMD opened at $263.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,777,309.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 30.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in ResMed by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ResMed by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

