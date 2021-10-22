ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by CLSA

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

NYSE:RMD traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,840. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 12 month low of $177.70 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $2,204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,042.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,410 shares of company stock worth $14,356,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

