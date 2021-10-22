Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,001,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.48% of Retail Value worth $43,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 15.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 8,615.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 4,917.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Value in the first quarter valued at $199,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Retail Value Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $574.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $22.04 per share. This is a boost from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Retail Value’s payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.