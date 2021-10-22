Reviewing Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cerus and PetVivo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 0 0 N/A PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00

PetVivo has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.15%. Given PetVivo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PetVivo is more favorable than Cerus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of PetVivo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cerus has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -57.50% -62.92% -27.93% PetVivo -21,333.33% N/A -330.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerus and PetVivo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $91.92 million 11.80 -$59.86 million ($0.37) -17.08 PetVivo $10,000.00 2,547.07 -$3.52 million N/A N/A

PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus.

Summary

PetVivo beats Cerus on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

