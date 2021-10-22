Revolution Populi (RVP) Trading Down 34% This Week

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $98.93 million and $1.03 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 34% against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for about $0.0824 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00213213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00103712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

