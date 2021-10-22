REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,722 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of REX American Resources worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $509.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.09.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.