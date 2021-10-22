Rigel Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $83,064.00 (RGP)

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Rigel Protocol has a total market cap of $300,081.31 and $83,064.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00046958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00208264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Rigel Protocol (CRYPTO:RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,889,516 coins and its circulating supply is 1,594,516 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

