Rigel Protocol (RGP) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a total market cap of $299,393.85 and $83,658.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Rigel Protocol Profile

RGP is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,889,516 coins and its circulating supply is 1,594,516 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

