RigoBlock (GRG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,743.00

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. RigoBlock has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $1,743.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RigoBlock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RigoBlock has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00072092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00073467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00107997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,016.16 or 1.00102814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.24 or 0.06510267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00022113 BTC.

RigoBlock Coin Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

