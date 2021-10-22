RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $68,500.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 77 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $19,343.94.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $57,652.62.

On Friday, August 13th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.53 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.59 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in RingCentral by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

