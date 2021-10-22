Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,040. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,295,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.