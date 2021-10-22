Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

RIO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,040. The company has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

