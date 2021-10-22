Robert Guenthner Sells 10,328 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $472,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $61,224.48.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $294,037.64.

On Thursday, August 26th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $371,117.76.

NYSE OSH traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 36,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,130. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and a PE ratio of -36.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 8.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.