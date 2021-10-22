Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 23,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. 190,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.