Robert W. Baird Cuts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $35.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.39 million, a PE ratio of -35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.