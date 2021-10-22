Robert Weinstein Sells 63,000 Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:XSPA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. 32,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,784,817. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $147.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.30.
XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. Analysts expect that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About XpresSpa Group
XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.
