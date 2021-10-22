Robert Weinstein Sells 63,000 Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XSPA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. 32,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,784,817. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $147.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.30.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. Analysts expect that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in XpresSpa Group by 117.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.