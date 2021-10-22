Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of RBLX opened at $83.19 on Friday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $938,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,720 shares of company stock valued at $50,385,151 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,597 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its position in Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

