Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires 1,025 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,875 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 128,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

ADBE traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $639.82. 19,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,685. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $628.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,736 shares of company stock valued at $27,772,516. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

