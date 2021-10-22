Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $19.31 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 3.7% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $35,065,187.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.83. 11,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,998. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $230.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

