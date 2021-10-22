Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 1.3% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. 59,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.