Rodgers Brothers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Aflac by 219.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,516,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 51.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,514,000 after purchasing an additional 988,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

AFL traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.56. 14,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

