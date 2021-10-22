Rodgers Brothers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 529,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Intel by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 566,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after purchasing an additional 116,637 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

INTC traded down $6.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,455,867. The stock has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.