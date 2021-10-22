Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4059 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Rogers Communications has raised its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,923. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.