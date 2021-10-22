Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4059 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Rogers Communications has raised its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.
Shares of RCI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,923. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
