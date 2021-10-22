Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,662 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.34% of Rogers Communications worth $90,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,345,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,785 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,085,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,072 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 7.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,437,000 after purchasing an additional 835,390 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,364,000 after purchasing an additional 861,675 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,047,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,407,000 after purchasing an additional 240,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $48.45. 3,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,503. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

