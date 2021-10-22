Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to C$69.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.
Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,503. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 33.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 154.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after purchasing an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Rogers Communications by 11.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after acquiring an additional 92,627 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.