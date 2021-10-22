Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to C$69.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,503. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 33.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 154.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after purchasing an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Rogers Communications by 11.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after acquiring an additional 92,627 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

