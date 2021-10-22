Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$72.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. 4,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,503. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 33.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 993.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 133,818 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after acquiring an additional 878,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after acquiring an additional 92,627 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

