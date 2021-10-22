Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

NYSE RCI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 993.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,678,000 after buying an additional 878,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,256,000 after buying an additional 92,627 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.