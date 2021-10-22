Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

NYSE RCI traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $48.52. 3,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,503. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

RCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

