Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Down 2%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.91. 31,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 51,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roots in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.34.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

