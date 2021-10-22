Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 335.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST opened at $110.71 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.11. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

