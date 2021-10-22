Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to $16.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

TCN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. 4,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,077. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

