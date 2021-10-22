Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger Sells 536 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$608,773.81.

Rod Bolger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total transaction of C$69,558.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total transaction of C$71,010.24.

TSE RY traded up C$0.77 on Friday, reaching C$133.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,694. The stock has a market capitalization of C$189.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$129.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$125.14. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$90.75 and a 52-week high of C$134.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.2031414 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.56.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

