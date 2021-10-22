Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,136.40 ($27.91).

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDSB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,772.40 ($23.16) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,519.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,417.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.27%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

