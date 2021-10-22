RPS Group (LON:RPS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $106.52

Shares of RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.52 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 126.60 ($1.65). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 69,002 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPS shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.52. The firm has a market cap of £346.89 million and a PE ratio of 59.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas purchased 100,000 shares of RPS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

About RPS Group (LON:RPS)

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

