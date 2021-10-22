Rune (RUNE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.34 Million

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Rune has traded 57% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for about $328.59 or 0.00539077 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $621,548.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00072092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00073467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00107997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,016.16 or 1.00102814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.24 or 0.06510267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00022113 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars.

