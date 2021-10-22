Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Trading 4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s stock price shot up 4% on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $60.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rush Enterprises traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $52.53. 12,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 197,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 69.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after buying an additional 805,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,348,000 after purchasing an additional 527,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,261,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,565,000 after acquiring an additional 99,094 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

