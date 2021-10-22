Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. On average, analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $19.02 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.12 million, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

