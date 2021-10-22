Ryder System (NYSE:R) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.65

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.65 and last traded at $88.94, with a volume of 408779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Get Ryder System alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.