SAFE DEAL Price Tops $2.97 on Major Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00004669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $394,097.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00071916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00102225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,572.79 or 1.00029704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.44 or 0.06466073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021838 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,923,954 coins and its circulating supply is 934,835 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

