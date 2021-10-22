Safe Haven (SHA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.28 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 44.9% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $17.41 million and $2.28 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 83.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.26 or 0.00603052 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

