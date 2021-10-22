SAFE2 (SAFE2) Price Tops $236.23

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00073525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00108005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,808.89 or 0.99574156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.87 or 0.06495719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022178 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

